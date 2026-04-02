I woke up this morning and my Bach flower book is number 1 on Amazon US for new homeopathy releases.

I haven’t done a big launch around this, I sent one email yesterday, but it does make you pause and think about what’s actually landing with people right now.

I’ve always loved Bach flowers because of how simple they are. It’s just the emotional state, the plant, and a gentle shift. Even the way they’re made reflects that, flowers, water, sunlight. Nothing complicated, nothing forced.

In a world where everything feels like it’s getting more complex, this system quietly does the opposite. It brings things back to something people can actually understand and use without second guessing themselves. And I think people feel that.

What’s interesting is that this was Bach’s journey too. Dr Edward Bach started in conventional medicine, moved into bacteriology, developed the homeopathic bowel nosodes, and then gradually walked away from complexity altogether. He spent the later part of his life developing the flower essences, something people could use themselves and work with on an emotional level without force.

That shift feels very relevant now.

If you’re in the US it’s available to pre-order. Check it out here on Amazon USA and here on Barnes & Noble.

If you’re outside of the US, it will be available on 4th May when it goes live everywhere.

With gratitude

Lisa