I often think about this question, especially over the last few months while experiencing some of the most personally challenging times of my life...

Then just the other day, someone jumped into my DMs after I shared something about my recent health emergency and told me ‘it was all happening perfectly and that it couldn’t have happened any other way.’

I know people usually mean well when they say things like this. I really do. They are often trying to comfort by offering a higher perspective or trying to make the unbearable feel less random. But if I’m honest, this phrase did not land the way it was intended...

Because I’ve heard it before. Such as after my baby died. and then later when my daughter became severely unwell. Two occasions when life didn’t gently nudge me into growth but completely ripped the floor from underneath me.

According to some well meaning people, my baby’s death happened for a reason. And similarly apparently my daughter’s suffering was chosen by her soul. And again I hear that my recent emergency surgery and nearly leaving my children without a mother was all unfolding perfectly.

And I just can’t get there.

I do believe meaning can be made from pain. I believe beautiful things can be born from the wreckage. I believe grief can crack us open, illness can change our priorities and suffering can sometimes show us what was never sustainable in the first place.

But that is not the same as saying the suffering itself was perfect, or that a baby dying was meant to be, or a child chose a debilitating illness. It is not the same as telling a woman in a hospital bed, terrified and in pain, that it is all divinely arranged.

My hospital stay made me question a lot of things - and not in a tidy spiritual awakening kind of way. More in a ‘what the hell is this place that we live in?’ kind of way.

There were moments where the pain was so extreme I genuinely didn’t know a human body could hold it. And on the beds either side of me were the sounds of dementia patients crying out in pain that they wanted to die and go home, and the another patient who was being told her leg had to be amputated, and another being prepped for palliative surgery after having been told the day previously she had advanced cancer with weeks left to live.

Try telling them it was all happening perfectly. And lets not even go to places like hospices for children.

These life events don’t feel like divine perfection.

They feel like hell.

I struggle with the way spiritual language can sometimes float above reality instead of meeting it. I don’t want a worldview that needs me to call everything perfect in order to cope.

I want one that can hold grief honestly.

I want one that can say, ‘This was awful’ without needing to immediately turn it into a lesson.

I want one that allows for free will, human choice, mistakes, rupture, repair, consequences, mystery and grace.

Because if everything could never have been any other way, then where is free will? Didn’t God give human beings free will? And if we have free will, surely not everything that happens is some fixed divine script.

Some things happen because people make choices.

Some things happen because systems are broken.

Some things happen because trauma is passed down instead of healed.

Some things happen because we have created a toxic, disconnected world and then act surprised when bodies and minds start collapsing inside it.

This is part of why I’m drawn to homeopathy. Not because it gives neat answers, but because it starts by listening to the person in front of us rather than explaining their suffering away.

And yes, sometimes good things grow from awful things. Of course they do. Humans are astonishing like that. We compost pain because otherwise it would bury us.

But the flower growing through the rubble does not mean the bomb was holy.

That’s the bit I keep coming back to. I can see how my daughter’s illness changed me. I can see how losing my baby changed me. I can see how nearly dying has made ordinary life feel almost unbearably precious.

But I still don’t think that means those things were meant to happen. Maybe the miracle is not that everything happens for a reason. Maybe the miracle is that we can still find meaning after things happen that make no sense at all.

For everyone who is struggling, this is for you.

Love Lisa