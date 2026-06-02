Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored

Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ana The Derry Doula's avatar
Ana The Derry Doula
Jun 2

Beautifully put. Sending u love Lisa xx A x

Reply
Share
Mish's avatar
Mish
Jun 2

I do believe that those people who experience the most pain and suffering really are the ones with the abilities to heal others at a deep level. It doesn't make the pain less and I wonder how many times you have wanted to just be ignorant to energy and just go about an 'easy' life where you don't question and challenge. Your soul is not here for that is she! I can't imagine you have ever just accepted and not challenged for a deeper meaning. I am not trying to make you feel any better (you have your remedies to support you) but I am very simply sending love x

Reply
Share
2 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lisa Strbac · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture