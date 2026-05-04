Dr Edward Bach was the British doctor who created the Bach Flower Remedies, a system of 38 flower essences designed to support emotional balance. The most famous is Rescue Remedy, but his work goes far beyond the little bottle people keep in their handbag for stressful moments.

He was, in my view, one of the most quietly radical doctors of the last century. And today, as my new book Emotional Healing with Bach’s Flower Essences is officially released, I want to talk about why his work still feels so relevant.

What fascinates me about Bach is that his revolutionary work always progressed more deeply in the same direction: away from treating the disease label and towards understanding the person.

He worked first as a conventional doctor and bacteriologist, later developed the homeopathic bowel nosodes and eventually created the flower remedies. Different tools, yes, but the same deeper question running through all of it: what is happening in this person as a whole?

Over 100 years ago, before ‘gut health’ became a wellness trend, long before everyone was talking about the microbiome and long before the gut-brain connection became mainstream language, Bach was already interested in the relationship between the internal terrain, the emotional state and the person’s susceptibility to illness.

And with the flower remedies, he made that question beautifully simple.

One of my favourite passages from The Twelve Healers says:

‘In illness there is a change of mood from that in ordinary life, and those who are observant can notice this change often before, and sometimes long before, the disease appears, and by treatment can prevent the malady ever appearing. When illness has been present for some time, again the mood of the sufferer will guide to the correct remedy. Take no notice of the disease, think only of the outlook on life of the one in distress.’

That last line is everything.

Of course, this does not mean ignoring red flags, physical symptoms, medical care or common sense. Bach was a doctor. He understood illness. But he was pointing to something many of us still observe today: the emotional shift often comes first. The person changes before the full physical picture appears. Their mood changes, their outlook changes, their resilience changes, their relationship with life changes.

For those interested in terrain, German New Medicine, homeopathy or any approach that sees the human being as more than a diagnosis, Bach’s work feels incredibly important. He understood that healing could not simply be about chasing symptoms. It had to include the inner state of the person.

And this is where I think the Bach Flower remedies are so beautiful. They are simple, but they are not simplistic.

Bach wanted people to be able to use them themselves, at home, without needing to hand all of their power over to an expert. He wanted healing to become accessible again. There is a quote attributed to him that says:

‘I want it to be as simple as this. I am hungry, I will go pull a lettuce from the garden for my tea; I am frightened and ill, I will take a dose of Mimulus.’

That, to me, sums up the spirit of Bach’s work. Not complicated. Not elitist. Not locked away behind systems, jargon or gatekeepers. Just a simple, gentle way of recognising an emotional state and meeting it.

And perhaps this is why Bach Flowers are having a moment again.

Because many people are exhausted by complexity. They are tired of being reduced to labels. They are tired of being told their emotional state is irrelevant, inconvenient or separate from the body. They want tools that are gentle, practical and human. They want something they can use when they feel frightened, overwhelmed, resentful, hopeless, uncertain, exhausted or not quite themselves.

This is exactly why I wanted to write Emotional Healing with Bach’s Flower Essences: The Complete Illustrated Guide. I wanted to create something beautiful, clear and easy to use. A book that walks you through all 38 remedies in a way that helps you recognise the emotional picture of each essence in real life.

Because sometimes we do not need more complexity. Sometimes we need a simple way to name what we are feeling. And sometimes, in naming it, something begins to shift.

My new book is officially out today and you can order it here:

UK: Amazon UK

USA: Amazon US

Canada: Amazon Canada

Australia: Booktopia

If you already love Bach Flowers, I hope this book deepens that relationship. And if you are new to them, I hope it helps you see why this simple little system has survived nearly a century without needing to shout.

Because Bach understood something medicine still too often forgets:

the emotional state is not a side note…

It may be where the whole story begins.

Learn more here