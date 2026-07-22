Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored

Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored

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Colleen Johnson's avatar
Colleen Johnson
5d

I took this course in 2025 and loved it. It's even perfect for a beginner. I think the format is incredible. It's broken into short videos. With lifetime access to it. I have gone back and listened to it multiple times. I have recommended it to all my friends and family.

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Steven Scrutton's avatar
Steven Scrutton
4d

Lisa - a brilliant article about a neglected subject. As you say, fever indicates that something is wrong. It is the body telling us that something is wrong. The response of homeopathy (and all natural therapies?) is to ask why something has gone wrong, and to deal with this. Conventional medicine's response, uniquely, is to assume the body is failing, cannot cope, and needs the intervention of some kind of medicine to correct what our stupid body is doing. This is why homeopathy is such a wonderful medical therapy. It understands illness!

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