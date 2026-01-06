Over the past few years, a number of my posts have been removed, restricted or quietly suppressed on Instagram.

Some were about homeopathic detox.

One was about the homeopathic remedy Opium.

Others touched on areas like autism, trauma, suppression, vaccines or chronic illness.

None of them were reckless. They weren’t instructions or protocols. They weren’t telling anyone what to do. They were thoughtful, educational reflections written from within the discipline of homeopathy, drawing on clinical experience, philosophy and observation.

And yet, again and again, they were deemed to violate ‘community guidelines’.

At a certain point, you stop trying to word things differently and start asking a more honest question: what is it about homeopathy itself that doesn’t fit in public spaces?

When context disappears

One of the posts that surprised me most was about the homeopathic remedy Opium.

Opium is a long-established remedy, taught in homeopathic schools, listed in materia medica and included in my book The Homeopath in Your Hand. It’s a remedy we might think of in states of shock or collapse, following trauma, in postnatal depression after a difficult birth, or even in babies who become constipated after a traumatic delivery.

The post was flagged simply because of the name.

The assumption baked into the system is that a homeopathic remedy must contain the original substance in material form. That Opium the remedy is the same as opium the drug. Of course, it isn’t. Homeopathic remedies contain no material dose. They carry an energetic imprint, which is precisely why they can be used safely in pregnancy, during breastfeeding and in newborns.

But that explanation requires context. And context is exactly what social media no longer allows.

And if Opium is a problem…

If a post about Opium can’t survive, it doesn’t take much imagination to see what happens when we talk about homeopathy in relation to autism, PANS and PANDAS, vaccine injury, chronic neurological inflammation or trauma held in the nervous system.

Homeopathy approaches these situations by looking at the individual rather than the diagnosis. We observe patterns, sensitivities, responses, vitality and history. We work with the body’s attempt to heal rather than suppressing symptoms or overriding physiology.

That way of thinking doesn’t sit comfortably inside a system built around labels, protocols and pharmaceutical intervention. And I’m not saying that to be provocative. It’s simply a reality.

This isn’t about telling people what they should or shouldn’t do. It’s about whether thoughtful conversations about these subjects are allowed to exist at all.

Increasingly, it seems they aren’t.

Why homeopathy doesn’t play nicely with the system

Homeopathy goes against many of the assumptions pharmaceutical interests are built on.

It’s individualised rather than standardised.

It aims to support rather than suppress.

It’s gentle rather than aggressive.

It’s inexpensive rather than profit-driven.

It can be used across the lifespan, including with newborns.

And it doesn’t rely on lifelong dependency.

That doesn’t make it dangerous. It makes it awkward.It doesn’t scale easily. It can’t be patented. And it resists being reduced to a single narrative. Those qualities are strengths in practice, but they don’t translate well to algorithm-driven platforms.

What we’re seeing isn’t just censorship. It’s a flattening of complexity. Anything that can’t be simplified, sanitised or stripped of nuance becomes a liability.

Homeopathy, when practised and discussed properly, is inherently nuanced.

Why I stopped trying to force it

For a long time, I tried to adapt. I rephrased. I softened language. I avoided certain words. I hoped that clarity and care would be enough.

Eventually, it became obvious that I was trying to have adult, layered conversations in a space that simply isn’t built to hold them.

And I know I’m not alone in this.

I hear it constantly from homeopaths, students and committed home users who want somewhere to ask real questions, think things through properly and learn without feeling policed, misunderstood or reduced to soundbites.

That’s the point at which The Atrium began to take shape.

A quick pause here

You might reasonably ask why I’m writing this here, on Substack, if my concern is about censorship.

The answer is simple. Spaces like this still allow for context. They’re opt-in, long-form and reader-led. People arrive because they want to think, not because something has flashed past them in a feed.

But Substack is still a publishing platform. It’s a place to read and reflect, not a shared learning environment.

What I’ve been missing, and what many others have been missing too, is a space where conversation can continue. Where people can ask questions, hear experienced practitioners think out loud, and stay in relationship with homeopathy over time.

That’s the gap The Atrium fills.

So what is The Atrium?

The Atrium is my private learning and community space for people who want to stay in conversation with homeopathy over time.

It’s a membership for homeopaths, students from many different schools and committed home users who genuinely love learning at this level.

At the heart of The Atrium is monthly live teaching with experienced, respected homeopaths. These are practitioners whose work has shaped modern homeopathy, sharing how they think, how they approach cases and how their understanding has evolved through real clinical experience. Sessions are live, but always recorded, so there’s no pressure to attend in real time.

Alongside that, members have access to a growing library of teaching, including three of my own introductory courses on miasms, tissue salts and homeopathic detox, as well as replays of all live sessions.

There’s also a private forum. Not for quick fixes or prescriptions, but for study-related questions, reflection and discussion. Articles and resources are shared there too, often sparked by what’s coming up in the live teaching.

Everything is designed to support ongoing, self-directed learning rather than overwhelm.

Why this matters to me

I didn’t build The Atrium to replace training, courses or qualifications. And I didn’t build it to be hidden or secretive.

I built it because homeopathy has always been passed on through conversation. Through apprenticeship, discussion, disagreement and reflection. And that kind of learning needs a container that can hold complexity without fear.

The Atrium is that container.

A place where people don’t have to explain themselves. Where nuance is assumed. Where questions are welcome. And where homeopathy is treated as the rich, living system it actually is.

If you’ve ever felt that you wanted more space than social media allows, you’ll probably understand why I’ve done this.

And if you want to be part of those conversations, you’re very welcome.

Learn more here.

The Atrium Community