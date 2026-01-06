Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored

Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kamaka Goings CHHP, LMT/CLT's avatar
Kamaka Goings CHHP, LMT/CLT
Jan 7

My IG and FB pages have been censored once again, and I was given a notice two weeks ago that they have removed any way for me to monetize my work because of a post from 2021 on “Old Remedies.”

Yes, 2021!

I am in the same situation as all of us holistic practitioners. I have kept my pages up but truly, Google is the way anyone searches for what they need. I don’t need social media now that it’s infected with AI.

I love Substack and I love that you have a presence here Lisa 💗🙌🏼

Your work is a gift to us!

I have removed the apps of social media off devices and look forward to reading deeply again~ all the long beautiful buffets of Knowledge and Wisdom, and all the nuances that the counterfeit AI cannot dissolve into a piggish algorithm.

🙌🏼

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lisa Strbac
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Jan 6

Smart framing of the platform constraint problem. The bit about context disappearing is exactlywhat happens when nuance gets filtered through engagement metrics. I've seen similar dynamics with other specialized fields that don't compress into viral formats, the algorithmic flattening is real and it fundamentally changes what kinds of knowledge get transmitted vs what just evaporates in the feed.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lisa Strbac
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lisa Strbac · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture