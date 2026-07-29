Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored

Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored

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KS's avatar
KS
3d

Great article. So for a manufacturer that recommends 5 pills per dose, could we take 3 pills instead (to save money and still get the “message” through to our body)?

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3 replies by Lisa Strbac and others
MyriamSofia's avatar
MyriamSofia
3d

Brilliant post and I LOVE the music analogy!

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