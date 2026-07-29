One of the questions submitted ahead of our first Homeopathy Heals at Home Summer School live was, “If one pill is enough, why do some manufacturers tell me to take five?”

As I write this, today is actually the final day to join this year’s Summer School, so I thought I’d answer it here because I suspect many more people have wondered the same thing...

It is such a good question because it exposes one of the biggest difficulties people have when they first begin using homeopathy. We have spent our entire lives being taught to think about medicines in terms of quantity. Two tablets contain more medicine than one, a larger dose has a stronger effect and therefore it seems entirely logical that five homeopathic pills must be stronger than one.

Except that homeopathy does not work like that.

Once we move beyond 12C, we are no longer dealing with a material quantity of the original substance. The little white pill is not the medicine itself. It is simply the vehicle that carries the energetic imprint of the remedy into the body. Whether that remedy comes on sucrose pills, lactose pills, tiny granules or in liquid form, the physical vehicle may change but the information being delivered remains the same.

This is where my music analogy comes in.

A few years ago, I wrote a post explaining remedies through music. The remedy was the song, the potency was the volume and repetition was how many times you played it. The same analogy is useful here too, because it helps explain why the form of the remedy is not the important part. You can listen to the same song through headphones, on the radio or from a CD. The device carrying the music changes, but the song itself does not.

In the same way, a homeopathic remedy can be carried on a sugar pill or administered in liquid. The vehicle is different, but the message remains the same. Once you begin thinking about homeopathy this way, so many of its apparent mysteries suddenly start making sense.

This is also why taking five pills at exactly the same time does not mean you have taken five times the remedy. You have simply taken the same energetic message on five separate pills. In theory, you could take one pill or a thousand pills together and the potency would remain the same, although in the latter case you would have consumed a rather unnecessary amount of sugar.

So why do some manufacturers recommend taking three, four or five pills?

One explanation often given is that some manufacturers believed not every pill would necessarily be equally medicated during production, so recommending several pills increased the likelihood that at least one had received the remedy. Rather than relying on one individual pill, several were recommended. Other manufacturers have always been entirely comfortable recommending a single pill.

Either way, the recommendation was not based on the idea that five pills contained five times as much medicine. That would bring us straight back into chemical dosing, which is precisely the model we have just moved beyond.

Samuel Hahnemann later came to favour liquid dosing because it allowed him to adjust the dose more gently and flexibly, particularly through succussion and repetition. That takes us into the sixth edition of the Organon, LM potencies and a much larger discussion about what Hahnemann was doing towards the end of his life...although that's a story for another day. (And just for the record, I absolutely love LM potencies in chronic prescribing. I used them extensively in clinic and personally think they're hugely underused.)

What also interests me about this question is that it helps explain why homeopathy has traditionally placed so much emphasis on single remedies.

If a remedy is carrying information to the body, then surely we want that information to be as clear as possible. Imagine trying to listen carefully to one song while four completely different songs are playing over the top of it. You may still hear something, but it becomes much harder to distinguish what you are actually responding to.

A single remedy allows us to observe more clearly. Has the person’s energy changed? Are they sleeping better? Have the symptoms begun to move in the right direction? If something changes, we have a much better idea of what the body is responding to.

That does not mean remedies can never be used together, or that every combination is somehow wrong. Some remedies are well known to complement one another and can act beautifully in harmony, whether they are prescribed together, alternated or used in sequence. The important distinction is between thoughtfully selecting remedies because they genuinely support one another, and simply adding several remedies together in the hope that one of them will work.

We are so conditioned to believe that more must be better that homeopathy can feel difficult to understand at first. More pills must mean a larger dose. More remedies must cover more symptoms. Repeating more frequently must make the remedy work faster.

Yet homeopathy repeatedly invites us to think differently.

Perhaps the biggest shift is this.

Homeopathy stops asking, “How much medicine should I give?”

Instead it asks, “What message does this body need to hear?”

That is one of the questions we explore inside Homeopathy Heals at Home because learning homeopathy is not simply about memorising which remedy to take. It is about understanding what you are doing, why you are doing it and, just as importantly, when not to interfere.

Love Lisa

P.S. If you'd like to join us for this year's Homeopathy Heals at Home Summer School, today is the final day to enrol. We'll be exploring questions like this, alongside remedy selection, dosing, repetition and much more. You can find all the details here.