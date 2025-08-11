Some days it feels like there’s just… a lot of friction.

If it’s not bad enough trying to wake people up to the fact that the so-called ‘health’care system is failing — that money and profit drive all sorts of horrible decisions — there’s everything else layered on top.

I’m reading Patrick Holford’s new book on Alzheimer’s at the moment and honestly, doesn’t it just confirm it? Why not give omega-3 and B vitamins to prevent it, when we can spend hundreds of thousands on amyloid plaque treatments with horrific side effects and pitiful success rates?

Anyway, I digress.

Then there’s the in-house stuff. The people trying to ‘take down’ homeopathy without the faintest understanding of the modality. The homeopaths fighting amongst themselves. The health influencers being bought out. The biohacking wellness trends that feel like just another flavour of the same consumerism.

The egos, the lack, the judgement.

And yes — the irony of me even writing this isn’t lost on me. I do stop and wonder if I’m just staring straight at my own shadow.

At a certain point, you either find the humour in it… or risk losing the plot entirely.

Earlier today, a friend said:

“Is there a remedy mix for Stop Being a Dick?”

And I thought… actually, yes. I could make one. And if I did, it would look something like this:

The “Stop Being a Dick” Combination Remedy

(For chronic cases of keyboard-warriorism, self-righteousness and wilful ignorance)

Platina 30C – “I’m clearly more evolved than you” plus slow, disdainful blink

Sulphur 30C – Loving the sound of your own voice

Fluoric acid 30C – Smashing beliefs just because you can

Nux vomica 30C – Irritable, over-caffeinated and ready to snap

Anacardium 30C – “I’m reasonable” vs “I must crush you”

Hyoscyamus 30C – Outbursts and suspicion of everyone’s motives

Kali bromatum 30C – Late-night foaming internet rants

Coffea cruda 30C – 3am adrenaline from “debunking” blogs

Lycopodium 30C – Puffing up at the little guy, folding like a cheap deckchair when the boss walks in

Dosage: One pillule daily until curiosity returns. If symptoms persist, prescribe a social media detox and a real-life hobby.

The more I think about it, the more I could actually make this. Imagine handing it out at conferences, work dinners, in Facebook comment threads… world peace by next week.

Would it work on the die-hard sceptics? Probably not. And that’s fine — some people aren’t ready to be curious.

But when someone is? That’s when the magic happens.

No steroids. No expensive creams. Just a remedy matched to the person, not the label.

This is why I don’t waste time arguing in the comments section. My energy is better spent with the people who want to learn, who are open to better tools for themselves and their families, and who are willing to see what’s possible when you approach health with curiosity instead of judgement.

And if that’s you, here’s your invitation — in January 2026, the first-of-its-kind professional training in Acute Integrative Homeopathy begins. The founding cohort will set the standard. More info coming soon… but if you want to be first in line, click here to get on the waitlist.