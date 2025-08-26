I’ve just come off one of those conversations that leaves you tingling.

This was a roundtable with some of the collaborators for Illuminate & Elevate — the event we’re bringing to East Grinstead, West Sussex on 13–14 September.

It was me, Dawn Lester (What Really Makes You Ill?), Martin Liedtke (who many of you will know from his Tartaria work) and Rebecca Scott (the powerhouse organiser flying in from Australia to make this all happen).

We started with cathedrals.

Not the way most people talk about them but as living buildings, maybe even technology, built to shift consciousness. Westminster Cathedral came up (I’d been there days before) and the whole thing still gives me chills.

From there we spiralled into resets, mud floods, why whole chunks of history seem to be missing… and then into healing, frequency, and how homeopathy still manages to surprise people who write it off as placebo.

It’s raw, it’s unpolished, and it’s the exact kind of conversation you just don’t hear in mainstream spaces.

🎧 Listen to the audio here

📺 Or if you’d rather watch the whole roundtable, here’s the YouTube version:

✨ Illuminate & Elevate is happening on 13–14 September, just outside Gatwick.

You’ll hear from people like Dr Andrew Kaufman, Camilla Fayed, Dawn Lester, Mark Devlin, Steven A. Young, and I’ll be running a live homeopathy workshop where you’ll take a remedy home with you.

Two days of talks, workshops and connection. If you’ve been feeling the pull to get off the screen and into the room with others, this is your moment.

🎟️ Tickets here: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/illuminateelevate/1550563

This roundtable will give you a taste but the real magic happens in person.

With love,

Lisa 🌱