Every autumn, millions of children are lined up in schools and sprayed with the ‘live attenuated influenza vaccine’ (better known as the Flu Spray or Flu Mist). The official line? Don’t worry, shedding is minimal.

The UK government claims that “vaccinated children are known to shed the virus for a few days after vaccination.” Yet, the FluMist package insert quietly reveals: “Assuming a single transmission event (isolation of the Type B vaccine strain), the probability of acquiring a transmitted vaccine virus was estimated to be 2.4% (95% CI: 0.13, 4.6) using the Reed-Frost model.”

So yes, shedding happens according to the mainstream. The government and the manufacturers acknowledge it — they just minimise it in the public narrative.

Is It Really About Shedding?

Here’s where it gets interesting. For those questioning germ theory, it’s not only about physical transmission. Perhaps what we’re seeing is biofield overlap — where our energetic fields interact and influence each other.

Whatever the mechanism, the answer looks the same: it’s about susceptibility. Strengthen the terrain, and the body holds firm. That’s where homeopathy comes in.

What Have I Seen?

Parents often tell me their children develop coughs, high fevers, strep throat or flu-like symptoms right after the flu spray campaign at school. Coincidence? Maybe. But if pathogens aren’t the primary cause of disease — as much evidence now suggests — then what we’re witnessing is the body expressing imbalance through the terrain.

OG homeopath, James Tyler Kent, writing back in 1897, put it plainly:

“They will tell you that the bacillus is the cause of tuberculosis. But if man has not been susceptible he could not have been affected by it...the bacteria are the results of the disease...the microscopical little fellows are not the disease cause, but they come after...they are the outcome of disease, are present wherever the disease is, and by the microscope it has been discovered that every pathological result has its corresponding bacteria. The old school considered these the cause...but the cause is much more subtle than anything that can be shown by a microscope.”

Kent’s words still ring true. What matters is the internal environment — the susceptibility — not the microbe. Which means the question isn’t only what’s in the spray — but what’s happening in the body that allows or resists illness.

Homeoprophylaxis: A Deeper Approach to Prevention

If you’re worried about flu spray shedding (or whatever we call this phenomenon), homeoprophylaxis offers another path. It introduces an energetic imprint of the ‘pathogen’ through a homeopathic nosode, prompting the vital force to recognise and rebalance — without breaking down.

This isn’t new. Burnett and Clarke used it over a century ago. Clarke’s remedy, Influenzinum, was created to help the body resist flu epidemics.

(Quick sidenote for those of you wondering how we can have a homeopathic nosode made out of a ‘virus’ if viruses have never actually been scientifically isolated - please check out this old substack post for my thoughts on that….)

And we’ve seen this form of homeopathy work at scale in modern times. In Cuba (2007–2010), after severe flooding threatened a leptospirosis epidemic, 2.3 million people were given a potentised nosode. Cases dropped by over 84% in intervention areas, despite flooding usually increasing cases (Bracho et al 2010).

So, What Can You Do?

Homeopathy can support the body’s response to these seasonal interventions. Remedies made from the flu spray itself are available from some pharmacies, or you can work with your homeopath to choose what best supports your terrain.

One Final Note

We’re still speaking a language shaped by germ theory. Sometimes I don’t even have the right words — maybe because they don’t exist yet. But I do know this: our bodies are brilliant. When the terrain is strong, external disturbances lose their grip.

P.S. If RFK Jr really wanted a safe alternative to vaccines, he’d be shouting about homeoprophylaxis. Call me a sceptic, but maybe there’s a reason he doesn’t.