Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored

Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
Sep 20, 2024

Put the "viruses" aside for a moment and consider the consequences of absorbing the following ingredients through the mucus membranes into the bloodstream. MSG, foreign proteins (known to cause allergic reactions), an antibiotic, EDTA, etc.

Each pre-filled refrigerated FluMist sprayer contains a single 0.2 mL dose. Each 0.2 mL dose contains 106.5-7.5 FFU (fluorescent focus units) of live attenuated influenza virus reassortants of each of the three strains: A/Norway/31694/2022 (H1N1) (an A/Victoria/4897/2022 (H1N1)pdm09 - like virus), A/Thailand/8/2022 (H3N2) (an A/Thailand/8/2022 (H3N2) – like virus), and B/Austria/1359417/2021 (B/Victoria lineage) (a B/Austria/1359417/2021 (B/Victoria lineage) – like virus). Each 0.2 mL dose also contains 0.188 mg/dose monosodium glutamate, 2.00 mg/dose hydrolyzed porcine gelatin, 2.42 mg/dose arginine, 13.68 mg/dose sucrose, 2.26 mg/dose dibasic potassium phosphate, and 0.96 mg/dose monobasic potassium phosphate. Each dose contains residual amounts of ovalbumin (<0.024 mcg/dose), and may also contain residual amounts of gentamicin sulfate (<0.015 mcg/mL), and ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA) (< 2.3 mcg/dose). FluMist contains no preservatives.

https://www.drugs.com/pro/flumist-quadrivalent.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lisa Strbac
Becs Ballard's avatar
Becs Ballard
Sep 20, 2024

Where do you get the flu spray in potency? That sounds amazing. Is it ‘updated’ every year as they update the spray?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lisa Strbac
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture