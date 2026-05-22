Not because I have nothing to say. Sadly for my family, that has never really been my issue.

I think it’s more that I’m increasingly aware that some homeopathy conversations simply do not fit very well into a quick post. They need space. They need context. They need the back and forth. They need someone to say, ‘hang on, that bit feels important’ and someone else to ask the question everyone else was thinking but didn’t quite know how to word.

That is hard to do on Instagram.

It is even harder to do when half the words that matter in homeopathy now seem to set off some invisible alarm bell.

Autism. Detox. Nosodes. Homeoprophylaxis. Trauma. Miasms. Vaccine injury. Suppression. Chronic illness. The list goes on.

And yet these are often the conversations people most need to have.

Last night reminded me exactly why I created The Atrium.

For anyone who doesn’t know, The Atrium is my private online homeopathy membership community. It is for practitioners, students and serious home users who want to keep learning beyond books, courses and the tiny snippets we can share on social media. Inside, we have live teaching sessions with respected homeopaths, case-busting sessions, a growing replay library, discussion spaces and access to three of my introductory courses while you remain a member.

It is not a qualification or a course to complete. It is more like an ongoing homeopathy room, where the conversation can keep going.

Last night we had Wren Lloyd join us for a case-busting session and honestly, I came away buzzing.

Wren has enormous experience with autism and complex children, and as she says herself, she is like a dog with a bone when it comes to solving stuck complex cases. Which is exactly what you want really, because these cases are rarely solved by neat little lists or ‘this remedy is good for that’ thinking.

Members were able to bring cases they felt stuck on and ask Wren questions in real time. And the gold was not just in the remedy suggestions, although there were plenty of those. The real gold was hearing how she thinks. What she notices. What she questions. What she does not get distracted by. How she follows the thread when a case is layered, confusing or full of noise.

That, to me, is where so much of the learning happens.

Not in the perfect textbook case where the remedy practically walks in wearing a name badge, but in the messy, real-life cases where someone says, ‘I’m stuck. What am I missing?’

We loved it so much that case-busting is now going to become a regular feature inside The Atrium.

And this is also why I have decided to open The Atrium again.

I had originally planned to keep enrolment to just a couple of times a year. Partly because I like spaces to settle, and partly because I never wanted The Atrium to feel like a constantly open shop door.

But I have had so many emails from people asking when they can join, and after last night’s session it felt slightly ridiculous to keep saying no when this is exactly the kind of learning people are asking for.

So The Atrium is open again.

And it is a rather lovely time to come in because we have some brilliant sessions coming up.

Angelica Lemke and Sarah Valentini are joining us to talk about intuition and nosodes.

Colin Griffith is coming in to teach on the thymus gland, which he calls ‘the black box remedy’, and how it differs from other ‘never been well since’ remedies.

Chris Auckland, the vet from the film Introducing Homeopathy, is joining us to talk about homeopathy for animals.

Wren Lloyd will be back to teach on the darkest remedies.

And there is more coming too.

Members also get access to all the replays already inside The Atrium, including Ton Jansen and Roger Savage on homeopathic detox, Dr Isaac Golden on homeoprophylaxis, Caroline Gaskin, Maggie Dixon, Robert Bridge, Gordon Sambidge, Claire Zarb and many more.

It is quietly becoming a rather extraordinary library.

And while you remain a member, you also get access to three of my introductory courses:

Introduction to Tissue Salts

Introduction to Homeopathic Detox

Introduction to Miasms

Together, these are worth $185.

So yes, I may be a little quieter on social media.

But I am not quieter about homeopathy.

If anything, I feel more excited about it than ever. I am just putting more of my energy into the places where the conversation has room to breathe.

Where we can talk about complex cases properly.

Where we can hear experienced practitioners think out loud.

Where homeopathy does not have to be flattened into a soundbite or carefully disguised so a machine doesn’t misunderstand it.

Where people can keep learning in good company.

If that sounds like the sort of space you have been wanting, The Atrium is open now.

Annual membership is $299 and includes the live sessions, regular case-busting, the replay library, community discussion and access to the three courses while you remain a member.

You can join here:

https://courses.academyintegrativehomeopathy.com/products/communities/theAtrium

See you on the other side!

Love Lisa x

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