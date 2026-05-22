Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored

Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored

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Robyn Stylman's avatar
Robyn Stylman
May 22Edited

The best representation of what a true community can be! Filled with so many interesting & compassionate people 💛

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1 reply by Lisa Strbac
Magz Anderson's avatar
Magz Anderson
May 22

Last night was amazing in the Atrium, I loved hearing about Wren's case that she finally managed to crack. It's comforting to know that even experienced homeopaths can

'struggle' with some cases. The case exchange is the perfect place to find that support and i'm so excited for the next one. Thank you Lisa, you're making a huge difference in the world of homeopathy xx

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