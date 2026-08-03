Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored

Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven Scrutton's avatar
Steven Scrutton
3d

Sometimes conventional medicine 'stumbles' on homeopathy, not recognising that they have done so. There are (at least) two hospitals in the UK that are now treating allergy with small (tiny, minute) pieces of the allergen (eg peanuts), and gradually increasing the size of the portion given. And surprise, surprise it works.

Homeopaths (thanks to Hahnemann) knew about the infinitesimal dose 230 years ago. And it goes back further than that!

When the 'good news' was reported in the mainstream media, several years ago now, I recall pointing out that this was, in effect, homeopathy in action. I got the most unimaginable hostility from conventional medical advocates as a result!

See this blog, from 2015. https://safemedicine.substack.com/p/peanut-allergy-treatment-another

Reply
Share
2 replies by Lisa Strbac and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lisa Strbac · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture