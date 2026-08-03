Every so often, a paper is published that genuinely makes me smile.

Not because it tells me something I didn’t already know, but because it shows that mainstream medicine is finally beginning to ask some of the questions homeopaths have been asking for generations.

A recently published case report describes a boy diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder whose cognitive and neurobehavioural symptoms improved dramatically following treatment aimed at multiple vector-borne pathogens, including Bartonella and Borrelia.

The improvements weren’t subtle. The authors describe significant changes in learning, concentration, mood, behaviour, tics and social functioning, to the point that he moved from long-term special education into an age-appropriate mainstream classroom before eventually being accepted into college.

Of course, this is only a single published case. It doesn’t prove that every child with autism has an underlying vector-borne illness, nor should it be interpreted that way.

What it does tell us is something far more interesting.

It suggests that, in at least some individuals, pathogens may play a far greater role in cognitive and neurobehavioural symptoms than has traditionally been recognised.

For many homeopaths, that won’t come as a surprise.

Homeopathy has always asked a different question

Rather than asking, "What disease does this person have?", homeopaths ask, "Why has this person become susceptible to expressing this particular pattern?"

Conventional medicine often begins by asking: “What is the pathogen?”

Homeopathy asks something totally different. “Why this person?”

Why does one child develop profound symptoms while another exposed to the very same organism appears completely unaffected? Why does one person’s nervous system become overwhelmed while another recovers quickly? Why does one person experience anxiety, another develops arthritis, another chronic fatigue and another severe neuropsychiatric symptoms?

Homeopathy has always recognised that susceptibility sits at the centre of health.

The music analogy

In a previous post, I explained homeopathic remedies through music. The remedy was the song. The potency was the volume. Repetition was how many times you played it.

I think music can also help us understand susceptibility, although in a slightly different way.

We can all hear the same song, yet it will not affect us in the same way. One person may barely notice it. Another may find it irritating. For someone else, it may stir a memory, send chills through their body or move them to tears.

The song is the same but what changes is the person hearing it and what that person is carrying at that particular moment.

Perhaps it resonates because of the way we were incarnated. Perhaps it connects with something in our constitution, our life experiences or the present state of our terrain. Whatever the reason, there is a point of recognition between the song and the person.

I think susceptibility works in much the same way.

We are all exposed to countless microorganisms, environmental influences, toxins and emotional experiences throughout our lives, yet they do not affect every person in the same way. Some pass through our lives without causing any obvious disturbance. Others meet something within our terrain that is able to resonate with them, and a particular pattern begins to express itself.

That has always made far more sense to me than believing every person exposed to the same microorganism should become ill in exactly the same way.

Every pathogen has its own energetic signature

This is where homeopathy becomes so fascinating.

We don’t simply recognise energetic patterns within people. We recognise them within remedies and we also recognise them within pathogens. Each one has its own signature and pattern.

Homeopaths who work with nosodes have long observed that certain pathogens seem to carry recognisable themes. And when a susceptible individual resonates with that energetic pattern, similar pictures can begin to emerge.

Take Bartonella.

The Bartonella nosode carries one of the darkest remedy pictures I know. It is a remedy I think about when I see explosive rage, terrifying intrusive thoughts, violence, profound neurological disturbance, personality change and the feeling that someone has become almost unrecognisable to those who love them.

Does that mean every person who has come into contact with Bartonella will express those themes? Of course not. Susceptibility still determines whether that energetic pattern resonates with the individual.

Homeopaths recognise that it is this relationship between the energetic signature of the individual and the energetic signature of the pathogen that matters.

This is also why homeopathy can help even the darkest cases.

Sometimes the patient resonates most closely with a well-known polychrest such as Stramonium, Hyoscyamus, Belladonna or Mandragora.

Sometimes that resonance is expressed so clearly that a nosode prepared from the pathogen becomes the simillimum

Our role as homeopaths is not to treat Bartonella, or PANS, or autism. Our role is to recognise the song the patient is expressing and find the remedy that sings the same tune.

Homeopathy has never separated the mind from the body. Our remedies contain some of the deepest descriptions of human suffering ever written.

Stramonium.

Hyoscyamus.

Mandragora.

Belladonna.

Anacardium.

These remedies describe states of overwhelming terror, violence, hallucinations, obsessive thoughts, profound fear, altered perception and experiences that many would simply label as psychiatric illness.

Alongside these polychrests, we also have nosodes. Rather than being prescribed simply because somebody has tested positive for a particular organism, nosodes are prescribed because the energetic picture of the patient resonates with the energetic picture of the remedy.

That distinction is incredibly important. We’re never treating a laboratory result (although sometimes they are helpful in confirming our remedy choice). We’re treating the person sitting in front of us.

Every remedy has its own energetic signature and through that carries information.

Our job as homeopaths is to recognise which pattern the patient is expressing. Sometimes that’s Stramonium. Sometimes Hyoscyamus. Sometimes Mandragora. Sometimes it’s a nosode prepared from the pathogen itself.

When you begin studying these remedies deeply, you realise how extraordinary our materia medica really is.

Homeopathy has been exploring this for years

Long before mainstream medicine began publishing papers like this, homeopaths were exploring the relationship between susceptibility, terrain, pathogens, neuroinflammation and some of the darkest neuropsychiatric presentations we see in practice.

Few homeopaths have explored this area more deeply than Wren Lloyd. She has spent years helping practitioners understand these relationships and has worked with children and adults with autism, PANS, PANDAS and other complex neuroimmune conditions, always asking a much bigger question than simply, “What diagnosis does this person have?”

Instead, she asks, “What is the energetic pattern being expressed?”

That single shift changes everything.

The exciting part

Reading this paper genuinely gave me hope.

Not because it proves homeopathy right (it doesn’t). It gave me hope because mainstream medicine is finally beginning to recognise that profound changes in mood, behaviour and cognition may have biological drivers and that we need to look beyond diagnostic labels.

Homeopaths have been doing exactly that for over two centuries.

Perhaps mainstream medicine is finally beginning to look in the same direction.

Dare I dream?

As encouraging as it is to see published case reports describing improvements following allopathic antimicrobial treatment, I can’t help wondering what the next chapter might look like.

Dare I dream that one day these papers will include carefully documented homeopathic cases too?

Cases where the practitioner recognised the patient’s unique energetic pattern and prescribed the remedy that resonated most deeply with their state.

Cases showing how the vital force can reorganise when given the right stimulus.

Many experienced homeopaths have quietly witnessed extraordinary recoveries for years.

My hope is that more of those cases begin finding their way into the scientific literature because that’s how conversations change.

That’s how curiosity grows. And that’s how medicine moves forward.

If this article has sparked your curiosity, I’d love you to join us.

Wren’s full masterclass, The Darkest Remedies, is now available inside The Atrium, and today we’re hosting a live Q&A where members can ask questions, and continue exploring this fascinating area together.

If you’re ready to think differently about susceptibility, terrain and some of the most complex cases we encounter in practice, come and join us here.