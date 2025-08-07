Some days I genuinely wonder what the hell is going on.
After too many Tartaria rabbit holes… after one too many images of lost cathedrals and impossible architecture… after seeing the same inverted logic show up again and again in modern medicine… it’s hard not to wonder if we really are living in Satan’s little season.
Because nothing makes sense anymore.
Up is down, symptoms are “wrong,” and the most sensitive children are medicated for reacting to things they should be reacting to.
Feeling things deeply is now a pathology.
And if you try to actually get to the root of anything — you’re dangerous.
Some days it makes me want to scream. Other days I just feel heartbreak.
But then… something lands in my inbox that changes the whole tone of the day.
Like this:
Or this — a photo from the incredible homeopath, Katie Emerson, using The Homeopath in Your Hand to teach homeopathy to 50+ people in the Solomon Islands so they can bring it into their remote communities.
No pharma. No funding. Just knowledge, passed on.
It’s moments like this that remind me why I do what I do.
Why I keep writing, even when it feels like no one’s listening.
Why I keep defending something that never needed defending — just remembering.
Because there’s a reason we’re not supposed to know this stuff.
There’s a reason the whole system wants you to believe symptoms are meaningless.
That the rash is random. That the fever is dangerous. That your child’s meltdowns are a malfunction.
Because if symptoms have meaning, then suppression stops making sense.
And if the body already knows what it’s doing… the whole system starts to fall apart.
Homeopathy is the medicine that’s been erased from public knowledge, while the “safe and effective” alternatives have failed to make us healthier.
But homeopathy is rising again…
In families.
In classrooms.
In remote villages.
In the hands of children who haven’t forgotten how to trust their instincts.
And I think maybe that’s the point.
Maybe the inversion is what wakes us up.
Maybe this whole season exists to shake us out of forgetting.
And maybe homeopathy is one of the ways we find our way back.
What if this isn’t the collapse… but the correction?
Lisa x
📖 The Homeopath in Your Hand is the book that started this ripple.
If you haven’t got a copy yet — or want to gift one — you can find it here:
👉 USA, UK , Australia (available in most bookstores worldwide - just google)
Every new mum should have Lisa’s books. I was just asked about vaccines for new mums today and whilst providing alternative information for them I included the fact that they needed to
Look at homeopathy for treatment and alternatives to vaccines !! In fact I had a win this weekend speaking to
My partner’s cousin who I don’t really know ! He had a stroke and I gently asked questions and suggested homeopathy might help him and how I’d been using it with my family for 3 years having a bash …. Turns out a friend had suggested already but he’s not tried yet. I urged him and explained I have great distrust for big pharma. He fessed up that he believed it was the Covid vax that damaged him ! I am
Sending him info that I hope will
Inspire him to take action and have hope as he’s been left very poorly !
Hi Lisa, i have you homeopathy in your hand and tissue salts books which i love. I've listened to many of your podcasts, old and new and actually it was hearing your chat with the alfa vedic duo that got me interested in homeopathy. i now also listen to eurgenie kruger who has so many very interesting guests on her prolific pod.
anyways, there's a writer on this platform who goes by the name of Medicine Girl. I've just read through here 3 part 'take down' of homeopathy so i thought i'd see if you had come across it and if not you might want to take a look, and maybe make a post, pointing out all the area's in which she is incorrect.
she has pointed out and written about some quite frankly weird and unnecessary substances and practices being recommended by some alternative health 'guru's' in the past which i would tend to agree with quite a few of them but it seems that she has many misconceptions regarding homeopathy and does not have the knowledge to make a good assessment of it.
i'm wondering if she is perhaps some kind of 'agent provocateur' or just that perhaps she has a bit of an inflated ego or is over reacting to the madness of the world.....