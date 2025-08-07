Some days I genuinely wonder what the hell is going on.

After too many Tartaria rabbit holes… after one too many images of lost cathedrals and impossible architecture… after seeing the same inverted logic show up again and again in modern medicine… it’s hard not to wonder if we really are living in Satan’s little season.

Because nothing makes sense anymore.

Up is down, symptoms are “wrong,” and the most sensitive children are medicated for reacting to things they should be reacting to.

Feeling things deeply is now a pathology.

And if you try to actually get to the root of anything — you’re dangerous.

Some days it makes me want to scream. Other days I just feel heartbreak.

But then… something lands in my inbox that changes the whole tone of the day.

Like this:

Or this — a photo from the incredible homeopath, Katie Emerson, using The Homeopath in Your Hand to teach homeopathy to 50+ people in the Solomon Islands so they can bring it into their remote communities.

No pharma. No funding. Just knowledge, passed on.

It’s moments like this that remind me why I do what I do.

Why I keep writing, even when it feels like no one’s listening.

Why I keep defending something that never needed defending — just remembering.

Because there’s a reason we’re not supposed to know this stuff.

There’s a reason the whole system wants you to believe symptoms are meaningless.

That the rash is random. That the fever is dangerous. That your child’s meltdowns are a malfunction.

Because if symptoms have meaning, then suppression stops making sense.

And if the body already knows what it’s doing… the whole system starts to fall apart.

Homeopathy is the medicine that’s been erased from public knowledge, while the “safe and effective” alternatives have failed to make us healthier.

But homeopathy is rising again…

In families.

In classrooms.

In remote villages.

In the hands of children who haven’t forgotten how to trust their instincts.

And I think maybe that’s the point.

Maybe the inversion is what wakes us up.

Maybe this whole season exists to shake us out of forgetting.

And maybe homeopathy is one of the ways we find our way back.

What if this isn’t the collapse… but the correction?

Lisa x

