For as long as I’ve been involved in homeopathy, one thing has been missing.

We’ve had books, courses, study groups, even Facebook forums. But a true community? A place that feels alive, that isn’t censored, scattered, or diluted — that’s been harder to find.

And yet homeopathy has always thrived in community. Hahnemann began by gathering people in his living room. Remedies were passed down through families, neighbours, and local groups. During epidemics, survival often depended on shared knowledge spreading quickly from one person to another.

Today, our conversations are fragmented. A private WhatsApp here, a Facebook thread there, and a constant sense of watching our words on mainstream platforms. It’s never felt like enough.

That’s why I’ve built something different.

The Atrium is now open.

It’s the global community for homeopathy lovers — a living hub where home prescribers, students, and practitioners can connect, learn, and grow together.

What you’ll find inside:

Monthly live sessions with me and guest speakers

A replay archive so you never miss a thing

Access anytime through the app or online

A growing library of homeopathy and beyond-homeopathy resources

A global network of people who share your love of homeopathy

Full access to Introduction to Homeopathic Detox (worth $75) included while you’re a member

This is something homeopathy has needed for a long time: a space that’s ours. No censorship. No noise. Just knowledge, connection, and inspiration flowing freely.

Right now, you can join as a Founding Member for $17.99/month or $179/year.

If you’ve been waiting for a place to belong, this is it. And by joining today, you’ll always be able to say you were there at the very beginning.

👉 Claim your Founding Member spot here

I can’t wait to welcome you inside The Atrium.

Lisa