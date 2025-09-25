During lockdown you might remember a quote by the amazing homeopath Ian Watson that went everywhere:

“If you have to be persuaded, reminded, pressured, lied to, incentivised, coerced, bullied, socially shamed, guilt-tripped, threatened, punished and criminalised… If all of this is considered necessary to gain your compliance – you can be absolutely certain that what is being promoted is not in your best interest.”

That one statement was shared across the world. It cut through the noise when most of us were being drowned in it. It gave people permission to trust what they already knew deep down.

That’s what Ian does. He has this way of putting words to something you’ve been circling around, and suddenly it lands. Simple. Clear. Unarguable.

And in this brand new podcast episode, he does it again.

The title comes from a story Ian shares early on: walking into Watkins Bookshop in London, making a quiet request to be shown what he needed — and a book literally fell off the shelf onto him. It was Australian Bush Flower Essences by Ian White. That moment not only opened a new chapter in his own work, it also nudged a colleague to discover her true calling.

That’s the magic of Ian: he reminds us that the real treasures of homeopathy often arrive sideways — as synchronicity, accident, or forgotten wisdom that suddenly re-emerges.

In this week’s episode we explore some of those treasures:

Arborivital tinctures — Dr Thomas Cooper’s lost “living remedies,” made from fresh flowers in sunlight, that may well have inspired Dr Bach.

Potencies that behave like waves, not ladders — why a 1M can be gentler than a 200, and why Hahnemann created LM potencies in the first place.

Ferrum phos as the great clarifier — the remedy to give “while you’re still thinking.”

Hawthorn/Crataegus as a heart tonic — and the jaw-dropping cases it helped.

Dowsing, remedy machines and magnets — the strange experiments that tell us something real about the fabric of reality.

Why acute prescribing is still the most preventative form of medicine we have.

This isn’t a history lesson. It’s a reminder that remedies aren’t just pills in bottles. They’re part of a living lineage that includes insight, synchronicity and the courage to see differently.

🎧 Listen below: