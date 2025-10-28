I’m still buzzing from last night.

Inside The Atrium — my new global homeopathy community — we were joined by Ton Jansen and Roger Savage, and for an hour the energy was electric.

If you’re new here, The Atrium is a private online space I created for everyone who loves homeopathy — from curious beginners and home prescribers to experienced practitioners. It’s where we can learn, share, and have the kinds of conversations that don’t fit into the confines of social media.

And this was one of those conversations.

Meet Ton and Roger

Ton Jansen is a Dutch homeopath, and author of the incredible book Fighting Fire with Fire, who has spent more than three decades developing an approach that bridges classical homeopathy with modern challenges. His work focuses on removing the “blockages” that prevent deep healing — an idea that has transformed the way many practitioners see chronic illness and toxicity.

Roger Savage is a UK-based homeopath, author, and teacher who has collaborated with Ton for years. Together they teach what they call Human Chemistry Homeopathy — a way of understanding how external influences, stressors, and imbalances interact with our inner terrain.

They’re two of the most respected voices in the world of homeopathic detox — and last night, they brought that experience into The Atrium for an open Q&A that felt both grounded and revolutionary.

The conversations that matter

What made it special wasn’t just the subject matter — it was the freedom.

We spoke about modern health interventions, energetic imprints, and how practitioners are finding ways to help the body regain balance after deep disruption. Ton and Roger shared how they approach complex, layered cases: clearing blockages, rebuilding resilience, and supporting the body’s intelligence to reset itself.

These are conversations that simply can’t happen on mainstream platforms — not because they’re extreme, but because they’re nuanced. And nuance doesn’t fit into headlines or hashtags.

The wisdom that landed

One moment that stayed with me was when Ton and Roger shared:

“Healing can only last when we remove the obstacles that block it.”

It’s so simple, but it changes everything.

He also shared a story that ended with these words:

“There is always a needle in the haystack. Never give up.”

And that’s what this work is, really — a constant practice of curiosity, trust, and persistence.

Why The Atrium exists

I created The Atrium because homeopathy is evolving, and we need spaces that reflect that.

Social media has its place, but it’s not built for depth. Inside The Atrium, we can slow down, listen, and connect — practitioner to practitioner, student to teacher, human to human.

Last night proved why that matters.

It wasn’t just another webinar. It was community in motion — ideas sparking, perspectives meeting, people remembering why they fell in love with homeopathy in the first place.

What’s inside

🌿 Regular live sessions with leading voices in homeopathy

🌿 Downloadable guides and mini-courses

🌿 Short remedy videos

🌿 Forums for discussion and reflection

🌿 Access to my Introduction to Tissue Salt course and Introduction to Homeopathic Detox courses

It’s already home to home prescribers, students from schools all over the world, and practising homeopaths who want a place to keep learning.

Come and be part of it

If you were there last night — thank you. The energy you brought was extraordinary.

If you missed it, the full replay with Ton and Roger is waiting for you inside The Atrium.

Membership is $19.99 a month, or you can get two months free when you pay annually. You can cancel anytime, and while you’re subscribed you’ll have full access to two of my online courses — Introduction to Tissue Salts and Introduction to Homeopathic Detox — together worth $125.

Come join the conversation. Because this is only the beginning.

