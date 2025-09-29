If only I had found homeopathy sooner… Homeopathy’s greatest power lies in what we never get to see.

In the illnesses that never happened.

The symptoms that resolved before they became chronic.

The spirals that were interrupted quietly before they took hold.

That’s the thing with prevention. It doesn’t get a fanfare. There’s no dramatic before-and-after. You only see what was avoided in hindsight.

I often think about how differently life would have looked if I had discovered homeopathy earlier. But I didn’t. By the time I found it, my daughter’s health had already been broken.

She’d had the full onslaught of ‘anti’ medicine. Antibiotics. Antipyretics. Antacids. Antifungals. Each aimed at stopping something but never resolving it. Every acute was suppressed until her system gave out and she was left with a chronic autoimmune condition.

That is the truth we rarely name out loud: almost every chronic begins with an acute that has been suppressed.

Then in desperation after trying everything, I turned to homeopathy. My daughter’s first properly matched remedy opened a door I didn’t know existed. Old rashes returned, old discharges reappeared, symptoms from babyhood resurfaced. Her body was speaking again, remembering, completing what had never been finished.

And all I could think was: what if I had known about homeopathy earlier?

What if she’d been offered Nat Phos tissue salts for reflux instead of Infant Gaviscon? Chamomilla for teething instead of Calpol/Tylenol? Belladonna for ‘strep throat’ instead of penicillin? Hepar Sulph for her ears instead of antibiotics?

Each one of those moments was a fork in the road. Each acute illness that had been suppressed with pharmaceuticals was a step closer to chronic. And the most devastating part is that we’ll never know what might have been prevented. That is the heartbreak of missing the moment, and the quiet brilliance of catching it in time.

But my story goes back further still. What had made my daughter susceptible in the first place?

The year before she was born, I gave birth to my first baby who was gone before he ever took a breath. The physical trauma of a full code blue, a failed epidural and catastrophic haemorrhage was nothing compared to the emotional loss. I survived, but I was broken in ways no one could see. And not one person offered me the remedies that might have helped me heal.

I now know what I needed. Aconite and Opium for the shock. Arnica for the trauma. Calendula for the wounds. Ignatia for the grief that devoured me whole. None of it was offered. None of it was even considered.

We carry trauma in our biofield. I know now that mine was saturated with unprocessed loss. And I often wonder if that was part of why my daughter came into the world so sensitive, so unsettled. When our field is full, it spills into the next generation.

This is why I do what I do. Why I can’t stop speaking about this. I don’t want homeopathy to be something people stumble across after trying everything else. I want it to be there before the spiral starts. At the first sign of imbalance. And as the great late Robin Murphy said:

“The highest form of homeopathy is first aid prescribing. Almost every chronic case, if you take it back — where did it start? With a shock, a grief, an accident, a medical procedure that went wrong. If that had been properly treated in the moment, with a remedy kit and the knowledge to use it, this whole chain of health problems would never have needed to happen.”

Until now my courses have focussed on home users, but now my mission is expanding. Because it’s not just families who need this. It’s practitioners too. Osteopaths, naturopaths, nutritionists, midwives, doctors, health coaches. Anyone working with the body, the energy, the field. They need this tool, not just for chronic work but for acute prescribing. That is where trajectories change.

That’s why I’ve created something that has never existed before: a professional training that places acute prescribing exactly where it belongs, at the heart of prevention.

The Practitioner of Integrative Homeopathy: Acute Prescribing (PIHAP).

Launching in January 2026, this is the first-of-its-kind standalone professional qualification in acute integrative homeopathy. Accredited by the Complementary Medical Association, it is not a side module or an afterthought. It is a complete training in safe, ethical, high-impact acute prescribing.

You’ll learn how to prescribe safely and effectively for acute and short-term conditions, using Murphy’s gold-standard MetaRepertory and Materia Medica, alongside an expanded acute toolkit: Tissue Salts, Sarcodes, Organ Support, Nosodes, Narayani remedies, and more.

For home prescribers who feel the pull to go professional, this is your pathway.

For practitioners in other modalities, this is the bridge that will transform your work.

For those considering training in homeopathy, this is a way to step in and serve without waiting years.

This is preventative homeopathy. Because most chronic conditions begin with an acute, meeting that acute well doesn’t just resolve symptoms in the moment. It prevents the spirals of tomorrow

If someone had offered me homeopathy back then, I know life would have looked very different. And I can’t change the past. But I can create the training I wish had always existed. And I can make sure no one else has to say “if only I had known sooner”.

