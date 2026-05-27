If a decade ago, you’d told me I’d one day be hosting the world renowned homeopath, Angelica Lemke, inside my own homeopathic community, talking openly about viral nosodes, terrain, pathogens and the deeper layers behind chronic illness, I genuinely wouldn’t have believed you.

And yet tonight that’s exactly what’s happening.

Anyone who has walked the long, confusing road of PANS, PANDAS, Lyme, autism, ADHD, chronic mystery symptoms or children who seem to change overnight will probably know Angelica’s book Healing Complex Children with Homeopathy. Honestly, in this world, it has become almost like a bible. Not because it gives neat answers but because when you’re living through complex illness, you eventually realise neat answers usually aren’t real.

You realise some children don’t fit inside tidy boxes. Some cases don’t resolve because you found the ‘right constitutional’. Some people improve… then hit another layer entirely. And suddenly you find yourself questioning everything you thought you understood about health.

I can’t even explain how surreal this feels for me personally because it was actually a homeopath trained by Angelica who helped bring my daughter back from one of the darkest periods of our lives. So to now have Angelica herself joining us tonight inside The Atrium feels incredibly special.

Especially because we’re not talking about fluffy surface-level homeopathy. We’re talking about the stuff that algorithms just don’t like. The reality that illness is far more complex than ‘you caught a bug’. And this is where nosodes become so fascinating.

Nosodes are homeopathic remedies made from disease products, pathogens or affected tissue, depending on the remedy. In crude form, that sounds a bit ick. In homeopathic potency, it becomes something entirely different. Not the substance itself but the information, the imprint, the energetic signature.

And this is why nosodes can be so interesting in complex cases. Because sometimes the story isn’t just ‘this child has anxiety’ or ‘this child has tics’ or ‘this child has rage’ or ‘this child has OCD’. Sometimes the more useful question is: when did this begin? What happened before the child changed? Was there an illness, a vaccine, a trauma, a fever that never fully resolved, a family pattern or a ‘never been well since’ moment?

A layer the system seems to keep repeating but never completing.

This does not mean nosodes are magic bullets. It does not mean every complex child needs one. And it definitely does not mean we throw them around like fairy dust. But it does mean we have a tool to help ‘stuck’ cases.

Years ago, in my very first Substack posts (which you can read here), I wrote about a homeopathic perspective on contagion and why I don’t believe illness can be reduced down to tiny invading particles attacking random victims.

I wrote this at the time:

‘We all know yawns aren’t caused by a virus or bacteria and yet they are still contagious.’

And honestly, I still think about that all the time. Anyone who has walked into a tense room knows energy spreads. Fear spreads. Panic spreads. Calm spreads too. Trauma spreads through generations.

So why is it considered ridiculous to explore whether illness may also involve something energetic and transmissible beyond the purely physical?

And when you start exploring nosodes and deeper layers in chronic cases, this becomes much more obvious. Tonight is exploring this in more detail in a community that welcomes curiosity, openness and the willingness to ask bigger questions without instantly shutting conversations down.

And honestly? That’s becoming rare now. That’s also exactly why I created The Atrium. Not for recycled Instagram remedy lists but for the conversations you can’t really have anywhere else anymore. The conversations where experienced practitioners can say, ‘Hang on… what if there’s more going on here?’

Tonight’s live with Angelica Lemke honestly feels like one of those conversations. If you’d like to come into The Atrium and join us for tonight’s conversation, you can do that here.

Lisa x