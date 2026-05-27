Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored

Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
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"The (pandemic) virus was informational. We downloaded it electronically, via servers and cables, electric signals of the air, until it reached our own nervous system and made us sick."

- Chris Waldburger

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