Some ideas you hear for the first time. Others stop you in your tracks because they put into words what you’ve been living and teaching for years.

That’s what happened back in 2022, when I first recorded a podcast episode with the incredible Ian Watson.

If you’ve ever studied homeopathy, there’s a good chance you have one of Ian’s books on your shelf — there’s hardly a student in the world who doesn’t. Ian is a homeopath, author and teacher with over 30 years in the wellbeing and personal transformation space. He founded The Lakeland College, trained practitioners all over the world and is internationally respected for his work on miasms. Since 2011, he’s also taught the Three Principles understanding — showing people that wellbeing is an unshakable constant, even when it feels lost.

This episode quickly became one of my all-time listener favourites on my podcast Raw Health Rebel Podcast… until every past episode vanished when I changed hosting providers and rebranded to What Heals.

Today, I’m bringing it back and for good reason.

In our conversation, Ian quoted his own teacher, the legendary Robin Murphy — one of the most influential homeopaths of our time — and it landed so powerfully that it made its way into the introduction of my book The Homeopath in Your Hand.

Here’s the exact moment:

Robin’s belief — passed on through Ian — was that first aid prescribing is the highest form of homeopathy.

Why? Because if you trace almost every chronic case backwards (which is exactly what homeopaths are trained to do), you’ll find it began as an acute: a shock, a grief, an accident, an illness, a vaccination gone wrong.

If that acute had been treated properly in the moment — with someone who had a home remedy kit and knew what to do — the whole chain of health problems might never have happened.

This wasn’t a new idea for me. It confirmed something that had been a pillar of my own teaching for years.

Acute prescribing isn’t “basic” homeopathy. It’s preventative medicine at its most powerful. It’s how we stop a bump in the road from becoming a cliff edge. It’s why I focus on putting the skills, the confidence and the remedies into the hands of as many people as possible.

In this episode with Ian, we go far beyond that one quote. We talk susceptibility, healing, trauma, intention, provings — and how miasms can be reframed as growth challenges for humanity rather than just inherited disease patterns. We explore why some people change in an instant while others stay stuck, and why insight, not information, is what truly transforms us.

🎧 Listen to the re-released episode here

What You’ll Hear in This Episode:

The truth about susceptibility and why it explains who gets sick and who doesn’t

How intention changes the outcome of homeopathic provings

Why acute prescribing is the most preventative form of homeopathy

Miasms as opportunities for growth and evolution, not just disease

The role of insight in healing and why it works faster than you think

That Robin Murphy is embedded in the way I practise and teach.

It’s also one of the core reasons I’ve created my first-of-its-kind Practitioner-Level Course in Acute Integrative Homeopathy — designed to train people to practise preventative homeopathy safely, effectively and with integrity.

And yes… Ian Watson will be one of our guest tutors, sharing his insight into miasms with my students.

Details will be revealed next month but you can join the waitlist now via this link and be the first to know when it launches.

Because if there’s one thing I want you to take away from this post, it’s this: The acute you treat well today might be the chronic you prevent tomorrow.

Listen now