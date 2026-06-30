I will be forever indebted to the bowel nosode Proteus.

It was the first homeopathic remedy I ever gave my daughter, before I trained as a homeopath and whilst I was still totally sceptical about homeopathy (in fact the remedy had stayed on my shelf for months…)

What happened next changed the course of my life.

You can hear me share more of that story on The Way Forward podcast, but it was the moment I realised there was something very special about homeopathy.

Even now, all these years later, bowel nosodes remain one of the most fascinating groups of remedies I use in practice.

Many homeopaths find them intimidating. They are not remedies that are taught in great depth in many colleges. Yet time and again I have seen them unlock cases that seemed completely stuck.

And bowel nosodes are even more relevant today than they were in the days of Bach and Paterson. We now live in a world of repeated antibiotics, ultra-processed foods, environmental toxins, chronic stress, immune dysregulation and widespread gut dysfunction.

Modern medicine has finally caught up with what the bowel nosode pioneers appeared to recognise almost a century ago: that the health of the gut profoundly influences the health of the whole person.

For those unfamiliar with bowel nosodes, I thought I would share an excerpt from my book The Trailblazer’s Insight Into Homeopathy, in which I introduce these remarkable remedies.

Reshared with permission from The Trailblazer’s Insight Into Homeopathy

I will be forever indebted to the bowel nosode Proteus, which, as I mentioned previously, triggered such an incredible and instant healing response in my daughter that I felt like I had witnessed a miracle. I was so awestruck with what I saw that I knew I had to learn more and so, not being one to do things by halves, I signed up to study homeopathy professionally.

As previously discussed, nosodes are homeopathic remedies made out of diseased tissue, pathogens or bodily secretions associated with a particular illness. Bowel nosodes are a specialised group of nosodes which are created from part of the bacterial flora in the human intestine.

‘In spite of the name, the bowel nosodes are not similar agents to other nosodes, and do not act in the same way. Other nosodes act on a disease situation, either as part of treatment in the acute illness, or to address the energetic imprint of that illness, or to correct imbalances in the ‘soil’ of potential sufferers. In contrast, the bowel nosodes, with their source material being the result of a healing reaction in the body, act at the curative end of the ‘dis-ease’ spectrum and augment that curative action.’

John Saxton - Bowel Nosodes in Homeopathic Practice

Bowel nosodes were discovered by Dr. Edward Bach (1886–1936), a renowned bacteriologist at University College Hospital, London. You could say Dr. Bach was ahead of his time. While modern science now recognises the importance of gut health and its connection to mental well-being, Dr. Bach had inklings of this as early as the 1920s. He noticed that high levels of certain bacteria in his patients’ stool samples correlated with specific health issues. His curiosity led him to accept a position at the London Homeopathic Hospital, where he encountered homeopathic principles. Collaborating with Dr. John Paterson and Dr. Charles Wheeler, he began creating homeopathic preparations from intestinal bacteria, which became known as the bowel nosodes.

Dr. Bach’s work was groundbreaking, suggesting that the balance of bacteria in the gut could influence overall health—a concept now widely accepted.

Bowel nosodes are generally used when there is a deep-rooted imbalance affecting both body and mind. Homeopaths often turn to these remedies when symptoms persist despite other treatments, such as constitutional or miasmatic remedies. This wonderful group of remedies are amazing at treating a whole range of issues, including bowel, digestive, lung, skin and immune system issues as well as toxicity and emotional disorders.

They are valuable for patients experiencing mental tension, anxiety or feelings of being ‘stuck,’ often linked to a toxic or imbalanced gut environment.

By addressing the gut—the body’s ‘second brain’—bowel nosodes help realign the body’s energetic field, promoting harmony and resilience across both physical and emotional health. This approach recognises that disturbances in the microbiome can mirror and perpetuate deeper emotional and physical states, making bowel nosodes a potent tool in restoring balance and health holistically.

There are 13 core bowel nosodes, each with their own specific picture as detailed on pages 178-197.

When are bowel nosodes prescribed?

As a constitutional remedy in their own right, but note these remedies are hugely under-represented in the Repertories, so it is essential that the homeopath has an excellent knowledge so they can spot them in their patients.

As an intercurrent remedy to address obstacles or blocks that prevent the patient’s primary remedy from working effectively.

To help produce a clearer symptom picture - for example, to help clear a drug layer (say where there has been a history of excessive antibiotics) or where it is difficult to differentiate between multiple constitutional remedies which may be suitable.

When well-indicated remedies fail to act or to hold.

The bowel nosodes are generally only prescribed by professional homeopaths for chronic states of ill health, on the individual’s specific symptoms and health history.

The Bowel Nosode That Started It All: Proteus

Proteus will always hold a special place in my heart because it was the remedy that ultimately changed the course of my family’s life.

When I think of Proteus, the word that immediately springs to mind is suddenness.

Everything about the remedy can feel sudden. Sudden emotions. Sudden reactions. Sudden anger. Sudden deterioration. Sudden recovery.

There is often an intensity to Proteus patients which can be difficult to miss. In my experience they may be highly sensitive, easily overwhelmed and possess a strong need for routine, predictability and control. Anxiety, nervous tension and hypersensitivity frequently feature strongly.

Below are some of the keynotes from my book.

Poly Bowel Plus

Interestingly, the number one selling remedy at Stellar Online during June has been Poly Bowel Plus.

Created by Dutch homeopath Ton Jansen, Poly Bowel Plus combines all of the bowel nosodes together with enzymes, Candida and yeast preparations.

It is actually something that I am currently taking myself as part of my own homeopathic detox and healing journey

I have followed Ton’s work for many years and find his thinking around the terrain, connective tissue and extracellular matrix absolutely fascinating.

Ton describes Poly Bowel Plus as one of the remedies he prescribes most frequently in practice as so many people living in modern Western society suffer from varying degrees of increased intestinal and connective tissue permeability. Poly Bowel Plus may help support restoration of gut flora, connective tissue integrity, vitality, healthy immune function and balanced histamine responses.

Of course, the most profound results are usually seen when a bowel nosode is individually prescribed according to the totality of the person’s symptoms. That is where homeopathy truly comes into its own. But how wonderful that we now also have remedies such as Poly Bowel Plus to support broader terrain and detoxification work.

And for me, this will always be personal. Proteus was the remedy that changed my daughter’s health and ultimately changed the course of my life. Without it, I may never have become a homeopath at all.