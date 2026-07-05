Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored

Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored

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MyriamSofia's avatar
MyriamSofia
5dEdited

@Kim Rome or start here! I belong to Lisa‘s Atrium membership. I don’t receive anything for recommending her courses. She’s a phenomenal teacher!

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Homeschool Freebie's avatar
Homeschool Freebie
6dEdited

How true this is. Both students and teachers should keep it simple and just start at chapter 1 before taking deep dives. I love the quote from Robin Murphy. Thank you!

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