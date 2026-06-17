I keep imagining little pop-up homeopathy clinics appearing in communities. Not glossy clinics with huge overheads, expensive equipment and thousands spent on branding, but something much simpler. A room, a table, a materia medica, a repertory and a practitioner who understands acute prescribing well enough to think clearly when life happens.

And actually, it doesn’t even need to be a room. It could be done on Zoom.

This is one of the things I love most about homeopathy. You don’t need MRI scanners, operating theatres or millions of pounds worth of equipment to begin making a difference. You need knowledge. You need observation. You need ethics. You need to understand red flags, scope and when urgent medical care is needed. And you need to know how to take an acute case properly, because acute prescribing is not basic homeopathy. In many ways, it may be where homeopathy has the chance to make the greatest difference.

I imagine one of these practitioners in every town, village and community. Someone parents can turn to when their child develops a fever. Someone who understands shock, grief, trauma, accidents, operations, frightening events and acute illness. Someone who can recognise when a symptom is simply a symptom, and when it may be the beginning of a much bigger story.

The late Robin Murphy once said that acute prescribing is ‘the highest form of homeopathy.’ I remember hearing that years ago and it gave me full body chills.

Many homeopaths see constitutional prescribing as the pinnacle. The complex chronic case. The person who arrives after twenty years of suffering and slowly finds their way back to health. And of course, that work is extraordinary. But the longer I practise, the more I understand what Murphy was getting at, because what if the highest form of prescribing isn’t always helping someone recover from twenty years of illness? What if it is helping prevent those twenty years from happening in the first place?

As homeopaths, we often hear the phrase ‘I’ve never been the same since.’ I’ve never been the same since the divorce, the operation, the bereavement, the illness, the accident, the birth, the fright, the humiliation, the medical intervention. Different stories, but the same theme. Something happened and the system never quite found its way back.

One of my cases that has stayed with me involved a little girl with eczema. By the time she came to see me, she had been suffering for over a year. Her family had tried all sorts of approaches. They had seen homeopaths. Constitutional remedies had been prescribed. Yet nothing seemed to create lasting change.

This was her before treatment.

When I took the case, I wasn’t particularly interested in the eczema as an isolated symptom. I was interested in what happened before the eczema. Because illnesses rarely appear out of nowhere. Sometimes there is toxicity. Sometimes there is depletion. Sometimes there is an emotional shock or a physical trauma. Often, there is a story.

So I kept asking questions. When did it begin? What happened before the eczema appeared? What was happening in her life at that time? The answer surprised everyone. A tongue-tie snip.

Now before anyone misinterprets what I’m saying, this is not a criticism of tongue-tie procedures. Nor is it about blaming parents. Parents make the best decisions they can with the information they have at the time. I know that more than most. But the timing mattered. The eczema appeared after the procedure. So instead of focusing purely on the skin, I focused on the event that appeared to have knocked her little system off course. The physical trauma. The emotional shock. The before and after. The remedy I prescribed reflected that.

This was the result.

Whenever I look at cases like this, I find myself asking the same question. What if somebody had known what to do at the time? What if somebody in that community had understood acute homeopathy? What if her mum had known how to support her system immediately after the procedure? Would the entire chain of events have unfolded differently? Of course, we can’t know. But I think it is a question worth asking.

German New Medicine has its own framework for this. It proposes that many illnesses begin with an unexpected shock or conflict that catches the system off guard. Homeopathy has been observing something similar for over two hundred years. Different language, different models, but both often lead us back to the same place: what happened before the symptoms appeared?

Because symptoms don’t usually arrive without a reason. And perhaps this is why I feel so passionate about acute prescribing.

It is also why I created PIHAP. Not because I woke up one day and thought the world needed another homeopathy course. When I first started teaching home prescribing, creating a professional qualification wasn’t even on my radar. But over time I began seeing a gap. There were practitioners who wanted to integrate homeopathy into their work but didn’t know where to begin. There were homeopaths who felt confident with constitutional cases but less confident with acute situations. And there were people who simply recognised the power of homeopathy and wanted a structured way to learn it properly.

The more I listened, the more I realised something. If we truly want homeopathy to become mainstream again, we don’t just need more constitutional homeopaths. We need more acute prescribers. We need people embedded within communities who understand fevers, shock, trauma, red flags, scope, remedy reactions and how to support the body’s healing response when life happens.

My dream is simple. I would love to see a day when every community has at least one well-trained acute homeopathic prescriber. Not hidden away. Not impossible to access. Not viewed as a last resort, but available in the moments that matter most.

Because sometimes changing a life isn’t about finding the perfect constitutional remedy twenty years later. Sometimes it’s about recognising the significance of a moment when it first happens.

And that, more than anything else, is why PIHAP exists. Doors have just opened for the January 2027 intake - you can learn more here.

Love Lisa