Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored

Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
9h

This is truly the practice of preventative medicine. May your dream come true.

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1 reply by Lisa Strbac
Jackie|Aligned Personal Growth's avatar
Jackie|Aligned Personal Growth
9h

Are you UK based? We have the People's Health Alliance who are aiming for exactly this. Acute and alternative hubs in each area. I'm joining soon!

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1 reply by Lisa Strbac
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