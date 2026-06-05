We all know someone who was never quite the same after something happened. Maybe you are even that person. That ‘something’ can be extraordinarily wide and is what we refer to in homeopathy as ‘never been well since.’ Such as:

The child who changed after being bullied.

The person who was never the same after an operation.

The toddler who lost functions after a ‘medical intervention.’

The teenager who lost confidence after being humiliated.

The adult who never seemed to recover after a bereavement, divorce or frightening illness.

The person who says, ‘I’ve never been the same since.’

As a homeopath, I hear that phrase all the time. And it’s interesting because sometimes people recover from extraordinary things and seem relatively unchanged. And sometimes an event that looks small from the outside changes the entire trajectory of a person’s life.

Why?

A decade ago, I was sitting in one of Colin Griffith’s amazing lectures and the remedy he was teaching was Thymus gland.

Now if I’m honest, before that seminar, the thymus was not an organ I spent much time thinking about.

Heart? Yes. Liver? Absolutely. Gut? Constantly.

Thymus? Not so much.

But by the end of the day, I couldn’t stop thinking about it because Colin wasn’t really talking about an organ. He was talking about people whose story seemed to have got interrupted after a significant event.

The Thymus Picture

The thymus gland sits behind the breastbone and plays a major role in the development of the immune system during childhood. It naturally atrophies in later life, particularly after puberty. It helps teach the body what belongs and what doesn’t. What is self and what is other.

And when you look at Colin’s remedy picture, those themes seem to extend far beyond immunity. This is often the person who never quite found their place in the world. The person who lacks confidence in who they are. The person who seems disconnected from their purpose, or who feels as though life somehow went off course.

Why? Because something happened that interrupted their development. This is where Thymus gland becomes so interesting.

Those of you who are familiar with homeopathy know that we have plenty of ‘never been well since’ (‘nbws’) remedies, for example, Ignatia or Nat Mur aka nbws grief, Staphysagria nbws violation, Nat Sulph nbws a head injury and so on.

But Thymus Gland is slightly different, it’s a remedy that is about opening a door and letting us see if there is anything in the history of the patient that we need to look at. It might be an event so deep that the patient has forgotten about it or doesn’t even know about it.

Colin shares that we may be inclined to think Thymus Gland is indicated when the patient’s story includes trauma, repeating patterns or destructive pattern and that the thymus is a kind of witness recorder or black box. A place where significant experiences may remain imprinted long after the event itself has passed.

I think many of us recognise the people he is describing. The ones who never quite came back or the ones whose story somehow got interrupted.

One of my favourite lines from Colin’s work is this:

‘The remedy opens a door to potential that would otherwise be locked away.’

I think that’s beautiful because healing doesn’t have to be about making something perfect, but helping someone reach their full potential.

Want To Go Deeper?

Later this summer, Colin Griffith will be joining us inside my online homeopathic community, The Atrium, for a live deep dive into Thymus gland and how it differs from other ‘never been well since’ remedies.

Having learned this remedy directly from Colin, I can honestly say it changed how I think about certain cases. If you’ve ever worked with someone who never seemed to fully come back after a life event, I think you’re going to find this conversation fascinating.

The Atrium is currently open, and this month we also have two incredible live sessions: Helen Johnson, Colin’s colleague, will be joining us to share her wisdom on trauma, and vet Chris Auckland will be teaching on homeopathy for animals.

This is exactly why I created The Atrium. For the deeper conversations. The ones that don’t fit into Instagram captions but completely change the way we see a remedy, a case, or even a person.

You can learn more here.

Love Lisa

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