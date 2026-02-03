I recently received a private message inside my Atrium community that stopped me in my tracks. You can see it here:

It raises an important question, one that I think deserves a proper, considered response. And I’m sure if one person has felt the need to DM me, many of you are thinking the same. So I’m dedicating a full post to it.

Do I think homeopathy is extraordinary?

Yes. Unequivocally.

I have seen it resolve acute situations faster and more gently than anything else. I’ve seen it help where conventional medicine has failed. I’ve seen it support deep healing without suppression. Used well, it works with the body’s own intelligence rather than overriding it.

But do I think it can cure absolutely everything?

No.

And pretending otherwise doesn’t serve anyone.

If someone is in a serious car accident and loses a limb, no remedy, however well chosen, is going to reattach it. That is a mechanical problem requiring a mechanical solution. Surgery is not a failure of holistic medicine in that situation, it’s the appropriate response.

Of course homeopathy can play a powerful role alongside that. Arnica and other remedies can profoundly support recovery, reduce shock and aid healing. But support is not the same as cure.

That distinction matters.

We live in a world where it’s increasingly easy to believe that every problem has a single, elegant fix. In conventional medicine that fix is often pharmaceutical. In holistic spaces, it’s sometimes replaced with a remedy, a supplement or a protocol.

Different form. Same illusion.

Without going into my own medical situation in detail, I can say this with absolute clarity: emergency surgery saved my life. There was no alternative. At the same time, I’m equally clear that the remedies I used supported my system, helped prevent complications and significantly aided my recovery.

Both things can be true at once.

True healing is not about choosing sides. It’s about understanding context.

Sometimes the reason due to ill health is because of a maintaining cause that is environmental. Sometimes the terrain is so compromised that external support is needed to stabilise the system. Sometimes the body needs physical adjustment, drainage or structural work before deeper healing can occur.

As Hahnemann understood, and as many practitioners eventually discover, healing is rarely linear and never one-dimensional.

There’s a quote often attributed to Vernon Coleman that I come back to frequently: there are no holistic therapies, only holistic patients.

That feels increasingly relevant.

Those who genuinely heal are usually willing to look at their health from multiple angles. Homeopathy can be central to that process, but it doesn’t always stand alone. Balance matters, in the body and in our thinking.

And finally, a quiet but necessary reminder in the current wellness climate:

If someone tells you their method is the only way, that healing is guaranteed, or that questioning is a sign you ‘don’t believe enough’, walk away.

Fast.

Health does not live in extremes. It lives in balance, humility and discernment.

This kind of nuanced, honest conversation is exactly why I created The Atrium. A place to deepen your understanding of homeopathy, to ask questions and stay in dialogue beyond soundbites. If this kind of conversation resonates, that’s exactly why The Atrium exists. Doors close this Friday 6th February. Learn more here.