Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored

Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LifeIntheCountry's avatar
LifeIntheCountry
2d

Thank you, Lisa. I’ve wondered about this as I was unable to clear pneumonia with homeopathy. It was not for persistent trying as we used a number of remedies as well as other treatments like CDS but in the end antibiotics were needed or resorted to. I’m wondering if earlier intervention may have helped perhaps we waited too long with the remedies (as we though it was only a flu did not use the perfect remedy for pneumonia) but it got life threatening and we felt we had no choice which was disappointing as big advocates of homeopathy.

Reply
Share
3 replies
jgnatty90's avatar
jgnatty90
3d

Whilst we remain physically disconnected from nature we will always have a maintaining cause. On a vital level however we will always be in nature as there is no separation on the invisible plane, and as most disease has energetic roots homeopathy still outperforms every other form of medicine in curing the vast majority of pathology. The ideology that allopathy is aligned with is one that seeks to eradicate all vitalism in our reality, if that ever happens then homeopathy will be no more. For the time being homeopathy is perhaps our greatest tool in maintaining a connection to the healing wisdom of nature whilst trying to survive in this simulacrum existence we find ourselves in.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lisa Strbac · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture