I absolutely love homeopathy for animals. For me, it completely blows apart the placebo argument.

Animals do not know what they have been given. They have not read the materia medica. They are not expecting a result. They simply respond.

And then, of course, there is agrohomeopathy, where homeopathic remedies are used with plants and crops, which takes the whole placebo argument to another level entirely.

Which brings me to a little public service announcement.

There is one combination remedy I have used many times over the years for the second stage of inflammation.

I used it when my dog had a stubborn, gunky ear infection that was not resolving. I also used it for my daughter when she developed swimmer’s ear on holiday. The pain and ear symptoms came on so severely that morning that we had to miss our flight home.

The combination helped enormously. In fact, I will be bold enough to say that it has never let me down. That is why it earned its place as one of the nine combination remedies I included in The Homeopath in Your Hand. I had simply found it too useful not to share.

It is traditionally thought of when inflammation has moved beyond that very first hot, sudden stage and has become more established, congested or swollen.

You can buy it pre-mixed from Stellar Online if you are already familiar with combination remedies. Or you can make your own if you have a basic homeopathy kit containing Merc, Hepar sulph and Silica.

So consider this a reminder of two things.

Firstly, this is an incredibly useful combination remedy to know about when you find yourself dealing with any inflammatory issue that’s settled in.

Secondly, homeopathy can be wonderful for animals.

Watching an animal respond to a remedy is one of the clearest demonstrations of homeopathy I know.

And the reason this was particularly on my mind today is that tonight, inside my online homeopathy community The Atrium, we are being joined by Chris Auckland, a veterinary surgeon, homeopath and one of the experts featured in the film Introducing Homeopathy.

We’ll be talking all about homeopathy for animals. The live begins at 7.30pm BST / 2.30pm EST, and the replay will be available afterwards. If you’d like to join us, you can find all the details here.

A quick note before anyone asks: this is not veterinary advice. In the UK, only vets are permitted to diagnose and treat animals professionally. This post is simply sharing something I personally used with my own dog.