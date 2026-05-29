I was putting together a travel kit post this week and had one of those moments where I thought… homeopathy is honestly brilliant.

Because from the outside, a 21st century travel kit can look a bit bonkers. X-Ray. Sunlight. Chlorine. Stinging nettle. Sugar. Liver support.

And yet when you understand the way homeopathy thinks, it starts to make sense.

Take Sol, for example. A remedy made from sunlight. Not because everyone who goes in the sun needs it, obviously, but because some people have a very particular relationship with sun exposure. They wilt in it. React to it. Get headaches from it. Become overwhelmed by it.

Then there’s Chlorum, which is one of those remedies that makes you realise how specific homeopathy can be. Not ‘swimming pool remedy’ as such, but a remedy to think about when the chlorine exposure itself seems to be part of the picture.

Urtica urens is another lovely one for holidays because it has that prickly, stinging, nettle-like quality. The sort of picture you might think about around stings, bites, prickly heat or itchy eruptions where the sensation fits.

And then there’s Saccharum, which always makes me smile because anyone who has watched a child after too much sugar on holiday will understand why that remedy might earn its place.

X-Ray sounds even stranger, until you remember that many of us now travel through airport scanners, sit on planes, carry devices and live in a world our grandparents would barely recognise.

This is what I love about homeopathy. It isn’t just ‘this for that’. It asks what the person is susceptible to, what tipped them over and how their body is expressing that disturbance.

Travel often reveals those susceptibilities beautifully because everything changes at once. Food, water, sleep, rhythm, heat, excitement, environment, exposures, routine. And suddenly the body starts talking.

I’ve put together a free 21st Century Homeopathic Travel Guide with some of the remedies I think are worth knowing about when travelling or going on holiday, including how to think about them and how to dose them.

You can get it here.

Lisa x