Let me tell you what sent me down a bit of a rabbit hole recently.

I was reading a declassified CIA document.

(Yes, really. This is what I do for fun now.)

It’s titled: “Interactions with Scalar Energy – Cellular Mechanisms of Action. by Dr Glen Rein” And it’s not theory. It’s literally research reviewed by US intelligence, looking at how scalar fields impact the human body.

Why was I looking at this?

Because for the past couple of years, I’ve been getting deeper into distant healing — using frequency tools to send homeopathic remedies without physically giving anything. No pillules, no drops. Just information. And it works. In ways I can’t always explain.

So when I found out the CIA was studying this energy and its impact on DNA, enzymes, mood, immune function, and more... you can imagine I wasn’t closing that tab in a hurry.

So what is scalar energy?

Scalar energy (sometimes called Tesla waves or longitudinal waves) is a form of energy that doesn’t behave like the kind we’re used to.

It’s not a typical electromagnetic wave like light or Wi-Fi.It doesn’t oscillate in the same way. It doesn’t lose intensity over distance. And it’s believed to travel as a longitudinal wave — more like a pressure wave than a ripple — carrying pure potential energy.

In plain terms?

It’s believed to carry information. And unlike most energy fields, it interacts directly with living systems.

This is why it’s being used in frequency devices – not to blast the body with stimulation, but to deliver the signature of something. Like a homeopathic remedy. Or a frequency for emotional support. Or regulation. Or clearing.

What the CIA found

One line in the report made me stop and reread it:

“Scalar field exposure produced antidepressant-like effects comparable to pharmaceutical drugs — in a predictable and reproducible way.”

In other words – scalar energy, with no pill, no chemical substance, no direct input – had an antidepressant effect.

They were exposing animals to scalar fields and documenting behavioural and physiological changes that mimicked pharmaceutical drugs.

It also affected:

– DNA expression

– Enzyme activity and reaction speed

– Mitochondrial energy production

– Electrical signalling and cellular communication

– Mast cell degranulation (aka histamine release)

This was a formal report. Not a wellness blog. Not a theory.

This was the CIA seriously researching scalar waves and how they affect the human body.

And yet most people still haven’t even heard of scalar energy, let alone realised the role it might be playing in healing.

Real life

A few weeks ago, my daughter started vomiting. I did what I always do. I grabbed my homeopathic remedies – Arsenicum first, then Phosphorus. Nothing.

She was still sick, and I was in a bit of a flap, if I’m honest. There was a lot going on that day and I wasn’t grounded. So I ran a scan on my scalar-based frequency device. It reads the field and suggests what’s needed.

Up came Nux vomica.

Of course. Classic picture. I’d just missed it in the chaos.

I sent it to her via the device – scalar delivery – and within a few minutes she had calmed and settled. It wasn’t dramatic or flashy. It just worked.



The body doesn’t always need a substance. It needs the right signal.

And this wasn’t a one-off.

I’ve had people message me after a single frequency session saying they’ve had the best sleep in months:

And one of my friends — who just so happens to be a quantum physicist — scanned her brother with the same device.

He has Down syndrome and had a persistent rash on his body for 19 years. Nothing had shifted it. Not topicals, not meds. Nothing.

The scan picked up Ignatia. She sent the remedy.

The rash completely cleared.

After 19 years!

(this story is of course shared with permission)

I don’t think that’s a coincidence.

This is what scalar energy allows us to do: send information that the body can recognise and use.

Not suppress. Not override. Just signal the body to respond in the way it already knows how.

And here’s the CIA doc I was reading

You can see the full document for yourself here. Scalar fields. Behavioural changes. Healing potential. Buried in a government file, quietly released years ago.

Why I’m sharing this

Because yes, I use this. And yes, I want more people to understand how and why it works.

If you’re already into homeopathy, you already know healing can happen through information, not matter. Scalar just gives us another way to deliver that information — quickly, safely, and without the guesswork.

If you want to learn more about the frequency device I use (Healy) and how I integrate it with homeopathy, you can check it out here:

👉 Click here for more on Healy + frequency healing or visit the Healy store here (and note it’s the Evolve editions and up that comes with the scalar technology).

Have you ever heard of Scalar Energy? Please share your experiences below.

Lisa x