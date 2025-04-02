Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored

Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored

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LivExcitingNow's avatar
LivExcitingNow
Apr 2, 2025

Hi there. Excited to see your feed here. I use a timewaver pro which is made by the same people who produced Healy. I've had remarkable results over the past 5 years helping hundreds of people generally within 24 hrs of receiving frequencies. Happy to chat through with you if your interested. 👍👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

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Words for Healing's avatar
Words for Healing
Apr 3, 2025

Had a look at the shop but there are so many different products which one are you describing? The medical one for pain isn’t available in the UK anyway but I still can’t figure out which one you are talking about in your post.

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3 replies by Lisa Strbac and others
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