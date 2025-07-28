When most people hear the word detox, they think binders. Liver support. Green juice. Saunas.

And sure those can all be helpful. They work on the physical terrain.

But there’s another layer.

The energetic one.

And this is where homeopathy comes in - not to purge or suppress, but to remind. To stimulate. To release.

Homeopathic detox (also called tautopathy or isopathy) isn’t about fighting toxins. It’s about using potentised homeopathic versions of the causative agent — whether that’s antibiotics, the contraceptive pill, steroids, EMFs, mould, a vaccine, or even chemtrails — to help the body recognise and release the imprint that substance has left on the system.

We’re not just talking about chemical residue.

We’re talking about informational disruption.

A kind of energetic static that interferes with the body’s ability to self-regulate.

That’s why some people say they’ve never been well since a certain jab. Or a medication. Or even an illness. It’s not always about what’s still physically there. It’s about what the system registered. And unless that signal is addressed, no amount of liver flushes or zinc will fully clear it.

This is where homeopathy becomes the bridge... between biochemistry and the biofield.

The truth is, most people are walking around with multiple drug layers — energetic echoes of medications, injections, environmental exposures — and these can block even the best constitutional remedies from working.

It’s not a matter of willpower or vitality. It’s often just interference and homeopathy, when used well, helps clear the static.

Now, let me be clear..this isn’t a call to go detoxing everything on your own. If you’re dealing with chronic illness, repeated medication use, vaccine fallout, or complex history — that kind of deep detox should always be done with a qualified homeopath.

The sequencing, the support, the response — it all matters.

But the detox that changes everything is the one you do in the moment...

The headache after a long-haul flight.

The crying-for-no-reason after a swim in a heavily treated pool.

The flu symptoms after clouds that look like white lines in the sky.

I have created my most requested ever class to demystify this important topic on homeopathic detox. It’s 90-minutes of video lessons that explain the real philosophy behind homeopathic detox — when it’s needed, how it works and what you can do at home to help support the body’s terrain.

This isn’t a practitioner-level training in CEASE or HDT. It’s not about how to detox deep chronic conditions on your own. It’s for those who want to understand the why, get an introduction into this amazing topic and an insight into taking the right steps for short-term, acute exposure detox — whether it’s seasonal flu spray ‘shedding’, X-Rays, chemtrails or too much screen time.

Here’s what we cover:

★ Can constitutional remedies detox the body on their own?

★ What are drug layers and how do they block healing?

★ Introduction to tautopathy, isopathy & energetic detox

★ Why drainage pathways matter (and how to support them)

★ The core types of homeopathic detox

★ What can be detoxed at home (short-term exposure)

★ When detox should always be done with a qualified homeopath

This class answers the most common (and often misunderstood) question in homeopathy today —

“Do I need to detox in order to heal?”

Lisa x

