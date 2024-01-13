Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored

Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored

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Nathalie AGNUS's avatar
Nathalie AGNUS
Jan 13, 2024Edited

Hi Lisa, I agree that contagion is not what it has been beleived to be. As humans, we are energy, condensed into form in the Earth's density. Ww all operate within a set of limiting beliefs, which can be called programing, or energy blocks. My theory on epidemy or pandemy, is that Source energy, also called collective consciousness, at times expands rapidly, and this expansion is felt by every person. Now, if the limiting beliefs of millions of people are too limiting to receive the expansion, the discrepancy will manifest through the energy blocks, as disease. For covid, the expansion was about freeing from old paradigms, BREATHING a new way of life, liberating from old ties. We all felt it. Unfortunately many humans were not able to sustain the change, and expired.

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Jonny Thompson's avatar
Jonny Thompson
Jan 13, 2024

Good read as always.

Looking forward to post on psychedelics having been an avid user for a few years :)

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