I want to kick this off by sharing with you a piece of writing that I include at the end of my ‘Intro to homeopathic detox’ course (coming soon). I have triggered quite a few people in the past who have thought that me sharing an image of an alleged virus means I subscribe to the germ theory narrative. To set the record straight, I do not. I personally feel dis-ease is so much more complex than that. There is an energetic, emotional aspect to dis-ease. This is why I love the work of people like Eileen McKusick and Doc Steve and why my podcast is moving towards featuring this cutting edge thinking around health and the electrical nature of our bodies….

Anyway, here are my thoughts….

‘ I would like to finish [homeopathy detox course] with a personal note from me, Lisa Strbac. Many of you who know me know that I do not subscribe to the germ theory paradigm. I also now question the true nature of viruses having listened to scientific data from the likes of Dr Tom Cowan, Dr Andrew Kaufman, and others.

So how does one rationalise homeopathic detox especially in relation to 'causative agents' such as 'viruses' etc. As far as I am concerned homeopathy is always addressing the ENERGY of an individual and we are matching the remedy picture to the individual's symptoms (or really energy). As a simple example, if someone has mercury poisoning then we can give mercury as a remedy to shine light on the mercury (energetic or otherwise) and tell the body 'hey here I am, lets get rid of any mercury symptoms' (even if the symptoms are subclinical).

We can adopt these same homeopathic principles to use homeopathic remedies made out of other physical substances such as, for example, bacteria or mould/fungi, to remove the 'energetic imprint' of the bacteria or mould/fungus. Once this has been 'cleared' we still always need to question what enabled this to impact the individual in the first place - what made them susceptible? and this is where constitutional homeopathy comes into its own...

But what about homeopathic detox for 'viruses'... progressive thinking is questioning whether viruses actually even exist given they have never been scientifically isolated so how does this marry to homeopathic detox therapy. To me this is not necessarily at odds with homeopathic detox although the current language used to describe it is outdated (as it still speaks in germ theory language).

Let's take an example of someone with 'covid symptoms' (which the germ theorists call 'catching or having covid'). What if someone has 'never been well since covid' or we want to 'detox covid.' Well I think even most terrain theory advocates would agree that individuals are still 'throwing out detox symptoms' such as fever, aches and pains (labelled as 'covid' by the mainstream) even if it was not 'caused' by 'covid'. The 'covid' homeopathic remedy, is generally made by taking the sputum of someone who is sick 'with covid symptoms' and then diluting and succussing to make a potentised homeopathic 'covid' remedy. In line with 'like cures like' principle if that remedy is then given to someone with 'covid' symptoms it should stimulate a healing response. If there is no energetic match it will not.

It does not matter what the label is - we are just using those labels, these currently accepted mainstream terms, to shortcut our understanding of what 'symptoms' someone has. So if it's never been well since 'epstein barr virus' or 'tuberculosis' etc we can use the same principle to give them a remedy which was made from an individual who had this 'disease.'

We all know yawns aren't caused by a virus or bacteria and yet they are still 'contagious.' I truly believe that there is an energetic contagion which creates 'transmissible' illnesses.....

The beauty of homeopathy is that germ theory or terrain theory or somewhere in-between theory becomes irrelevant because ultimately everything comes down to energy and that's just what homeopathy is - we are simply matching energy to clear those symptoms. And it really is that simple.

Welcome to the medicine of the future.’