Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
If Only This Remedy Existed…
My prescription for internet warriors, egos and in-house squabbles
Aug 11
•
Lisa Strbac
24
Share this post
Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored
If Only This Remedy Existed…
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
Maybe it’s not the collapse. Maybe it’s the correction.
Some days I genuinely wonder what the hell is going on.
Aug 7
•
Lisa Strbac
14
Share this post
Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored
Maybe it’s not the collapse. Maybe it’s the correction.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
July 2025
You can’t supplement your way out of an energetic block
My most requested class ever is back - with a special launch price
Jul 28
•
Lisa Strbac
9
Share this post
Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored
You can’t supplement your way out of an energetic block
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
June 2025
The Strep Miasm: When the system can’t finish what it started
Some children change after illness — and never quite come back.
Jun 30
•
Lisa Strbac
17
Share this post
Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored
The Strep Miasm: When the system can’t finish what it started
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
What if it’s not about revolution?
Maybe the medicine is integration.
Jun 16
•
Lisa Strbac
9
Share this post
Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored
What if it’s not about revolution?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
April 2025
Yes, I send remedies without pills. The CIA might’ve just explained why it works
The same energy that mimicked antidepressants in CIA experiments is helping clear rashes and calm vomiting – without a single pill.
Apr 2
•
Lisa Strbac
34
Share this post
Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored
Yes, I send remedies without pills. The CIA might’ve just explained why it works
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
17
March 2025
Where’s the Love?
A Reflection on PANDAS, Parenting & the Divide in Holistic Health
Mar 25
•
Lisa Strbac
17
Share this post
Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored
Where’s the Love?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
The Future of Healing? Or the Missing Piece We’ve All Overlooked?
Mold.
Mar 5
•
Lisa Strbac
10
Share this post
Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored
The Future of Healing? Or the Missing Piece We’ve All Overlooked?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
February 2025
The Cancer Miasm: The Cost of Holding It All Together
We all know someone who embodies the Cancer miasm.
Feb 26
•
Lisa Strbac
20
Share this post
Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored
The Cancer Miasm: The Cost of Holding It All Together
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Homeopathy for Prevention: Rethinking “Immunity”
We've been sold a very specific idea of prevention.
Feb 4
•
Lisa Strbac
20
Share this post
Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored
Homeopathy for Prevention: Rethinking “Immunity”
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
January 2025
10 Things That Make Homeopathy a Game-Changer
(And Why You Need It)
Jan 10
•
Lisa Strbac
10
Share this post
Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored
10 Things That Make Homeopathy a Game-Changer
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
Your Body Is Energy: Why Homeopathy Is the Future of Medicine
You’ve probably been told your body is a machine—cells, organs, blood, bones—a collection of parts waiting for fixes when something goes wrong.
Jan 3
•
Lisa Strbac
9
Share this post
Lisa Strbac - homeopathy uncensored
Your Body Is Energy: Why Homeopathy Is the Future of Medicine
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
© 2025 Lisa Strbac
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts